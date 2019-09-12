Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $8.89 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.89 million and $7.12 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00022263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00673677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

