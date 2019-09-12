Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LECO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.56.

Shares of LECO stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.55. 8,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,538. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.58. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $72.28 and a 1-year high of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $777.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,406,724.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Mintun sold 3,800 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $322,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

