Linda Achieves Market Cap of $6.44 Million (LINDA)

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Linda has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. Linda has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and $169.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linda coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, BitFlip and Stocks.Exchange.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LINDA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 13,437,823,020 coins and its circulating supply is 13,243,946,781 coins. The official website for Linda is lindacoin.com. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject.

Linda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Graviex, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, BitFlip, Nanex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

