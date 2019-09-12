Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.61. Littelfuse reported earnings of $2.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.98 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.15%. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $7.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.93. 181,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $149.80 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 243.9% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

