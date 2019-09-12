Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LFUS. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.86. 8,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,307. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $149.80 and a 52 week high of $225.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 2,509.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,555,000 after buying an additional 68,246 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 72,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 20.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $1,583,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.