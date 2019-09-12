LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Short Interest Update

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,985,200 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the July 31st total of 1,373,100 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 384,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 price objective on LivaNova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.
In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $120,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,140,485. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth about $3,336,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth about $478,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 21.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 144.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.24. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $131.27.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.14 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. LivaNova’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.