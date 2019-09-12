LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Short Interest Update

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,985,200 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the July 31st total of 1,373,100 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 384,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 price objective on LivaNova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $120,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,140,485. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth about $3,336,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth about $478,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 21.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 144.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.24. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $131.27.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.14 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. LivaNova’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

