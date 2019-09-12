Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Position Lifted by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 598,594 shares during the period. Lloyds Banking Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Maven Securities LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 302,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 44.9% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 69.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYG traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 225,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $3.46.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Davy Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

