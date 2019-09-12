LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.57

LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.57 and traded as low as $9.56. LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 728 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.29% of LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TLI)

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management. The fund invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

