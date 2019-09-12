Lobstex Price Reaches $0.0253 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Lobstex has a market cap of $437,524.00 and $98,625.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00620614 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018381 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004570 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002993 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000652 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 17,272,440 coins and its circulating supply is 17,272,428 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.