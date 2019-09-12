Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Short Interest Down 15.2% in August

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,203,100 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 4,957,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Logitech International by 26.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,401,000 after acquiring an additional 881,282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 274.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,151,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,142,000 after buying an additional 844,530 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,146,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 130.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 347,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 196,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,296,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,071,000 after buying an additional 170,388 shares during the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 101,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,090. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $644.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.7446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup set a $46.00 price objective on Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

