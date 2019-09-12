Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 948.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 99,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $20,004,048.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $777,295.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total transaction of $30,005,116.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,032 shares of company stock worth $80,229,658 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LULU traded up $3.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.15. 113,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,357. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $204.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.79.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

