Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.80 and last traded at $60.70, 1,443,943 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,573,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.14.

LITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson set a $75.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.25 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.84.

The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.54 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $288,082.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,148,829. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 2,178.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,961 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,027,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,860,000 after buying an additional 546,318 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 974,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,046,000 after buying an additional 97,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after buying an additional 168,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

