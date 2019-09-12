M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 369,483 shares during the quarter. Aecom accounts for 3.2% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Aecom were worth $13,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Aecom by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aecom by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aecom by 8.9% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aecom by 8.9% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Aecom during the second quarter valued at about $924,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aecom in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Aecom from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aecom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of Aecom stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.40. 56,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.74. Aecom has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. Aecom’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

