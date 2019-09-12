M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Lowers Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 754,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.32. 337,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $523.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -952.38%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $159,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $83,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

