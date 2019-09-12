M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $679.36

Shares of M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $679.36 and traded as high as $660.00. M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at $674.00, with a volume of 3,080 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $367.89 million and a PE ratio of 68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 671.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 679.36.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.