M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.49), approximately 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.48).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

About M Winkworth (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

