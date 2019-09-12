Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.17% of Madison Square Garden worth $11,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSG traded up $3.00 on Wednesday, hitting $257.85. 7,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,767. Madison Square Garden Co has a one year low of $240.33 and a one year high of $317.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 535.79 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.74). Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $263.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Madison Square Garden from $377.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim set a $350.00 price target on Madison Square Garden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.60.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

