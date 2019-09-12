Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 50.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,878 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 293.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,559,000 after buying an additional 140,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,590,000 after buying an additional 38,682 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 29.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,093,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 94.9% during the first quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,222,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

MSG traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $265.00. 145,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.08 and a beta of 0.54. Madison Square Garden Co has a 52-week low of $240.33 and a 52-week high of $317.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.64.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $263.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.09 million. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $377.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim set a $350.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.60.

Madison Square Garden Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.