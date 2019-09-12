Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) Upgraded to Buy at Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday.

TSE MDI traded up C$0.15 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.95. The company had a trading volume of 558,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,115. The company has a market capitalization of $432.01 million and a PE ratio of -25.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Major Drilling Group Int’l has a 12-month low of C$3.89 and a 12-month high of C$6.00.

About Major Drilling Group Int’l

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

