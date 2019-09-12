Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Mammoth Resources Corp (CVE:MTH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 52500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $978,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87.

About Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico and other jurisdictions in the Americas. It holds 66 2/3% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of 3 concessions, including Mapy 1, Mapy 2, and Fernanda covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares of land located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.