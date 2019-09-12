Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. 11,618,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,032,402. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

