Marc G. Cannon Sells 18,637 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CMO Marc G. Cannon sold 18,637 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $950,487.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $51.43. 652,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.12.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.