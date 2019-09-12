Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,416 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3,829.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura raised their price objective on Match Group from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Match Group from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.24.

Match Group stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.46. 142,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.23. Match Group Inc has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.16 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 166.69% and a net margin of 26.51%. Match Group’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 24,641 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $2,010,212.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,565.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 7,057 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $596,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,607.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.