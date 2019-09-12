Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTRX. BidaskClub cut Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Matrix Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Matrix Service currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of MTRX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 217,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. Matrix Service has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $25.75.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $398.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service news, COO Joseph F. Montalbano sold 6,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph F. Montalbano sold 10,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $209,199.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 16.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 575,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 81,004 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 8.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the second quarter worth $7,223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 24.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 212.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 36,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

