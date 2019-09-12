Maven Securities LTD Boosts Position in Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 49.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,853 shares during the quarter. Sohu.com accounts for about 1.5% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 6.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,014,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,197,000 after acquiring an additional 124,051 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at $6,192,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 371,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,480 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in Sohu.com by 8.6% in the second quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 319,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Sohu.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 170,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

NASDAQ:SOHU traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,720. The company has a market cap of $479.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. Sohu.com Ltd – has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $474.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.38 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

