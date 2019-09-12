Maven Securities LTD Makes New Investment in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.19% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

SOXX stock traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $218.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.23. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.79 and a 1 year high of $220.82.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

