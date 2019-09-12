Maven Securities LTD Makes New Investment in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,955,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,989,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,278,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,490,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,229,000. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 5,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Rattler Midstream stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.57. 1,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,807. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

