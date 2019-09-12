McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MUX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

MUX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. 610,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,945. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $620.85 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 55.09%. The business had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McEwen Mining news, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 513,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

