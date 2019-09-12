McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

McEwen Mining stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,753. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.67 and a 52-week high of C$3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.83 million and a P/E ratio of -13.06.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$48.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

