Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 208.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,254 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 50.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 951.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

In related news, CEO Dan O. Dinges bought 16,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $272,771.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,539,713.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dan O. Dinges bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,725,977.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 53,255 shares of company stock valued at $895,416 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022,451. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

