Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,353,000 after purchasing an additional 68,355 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 78.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 129.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.59. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $140.95 and a 1-year high of $237.15.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 43.60%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $773,135.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,833.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $4,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,533 shares in the company, valued at $60,843,189.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,115,417 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

