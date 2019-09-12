Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 599,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,074,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,057,000 after buying an additional 232,384 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,979,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,845,000 after buying an additional 614,307 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,473,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,332,000 after buying an additional 172,676 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 885,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,682,000 after buying an additional 513,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce Bruckmann purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.69 per share, with a total value of $235,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 286,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,740,663.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.98 per share, with a total value of $1,374,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,059.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK traded down $2.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.93 and a 12 month high of $189.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.95.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.41.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

