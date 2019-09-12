Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 81,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 862,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,839,000 after buying an additional 48,065 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 385.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 189,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after buying an additional 150,235 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,037. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.79. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $672,244.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,222.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,269 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.31.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

