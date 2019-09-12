Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,731,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.71. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,339. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.40 and its 200 day moving average is $214.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $173.80 and a 52 week high of $262.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total transaction of $428,546.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,782,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

