Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,144 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 126.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,417,000 after buying an additional 608,528 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,542,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,004,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,907. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Ava Harter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $109,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael H. Thaman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,712,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 827,513 shares in the company, valued at $47,234,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,773 shares of company stock worth $2,305,835 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on OC shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Owens Corning to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

