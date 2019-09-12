Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,176 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 23,016 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 439 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.45. 152,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,694. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.38. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $102.00 price target on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price target on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $289,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,795 shares in the company, valued at $783,458.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at $800,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

