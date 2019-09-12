Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Sells 2,720 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 90.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,367,296 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $208,212,000 after acquiring an additional 649,746 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 95.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 802,525 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $122,208,000 after acquiring an additional 391,775 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,177,174 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $483,820,000 after acquiring an additional 334,024 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,386.4% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 168,841 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,711,000 after acquiring an additional 157,482 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,943,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $296,031,000 after acquiring an additional 137,181 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.85.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.40. 51,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,623. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $189.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.44. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.14%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

