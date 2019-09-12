Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MELI. HSBC raised shares of Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $575.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $615.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mercadolibre from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $563.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $665.69.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $10.85 on Wednesday, hitting $571.73. 348,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,101. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $615.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of -697.23 and a beta of 1.71. Mercadolibre has a twelve month low of $257.52 and a twelve month high of $698.98.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $545.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.68 million. Mercadolibre had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 104.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 62.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

