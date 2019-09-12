Merck & Co., Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 51.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $82.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $87.35. The company has a market capitalization of $213.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Svb Leerink began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

