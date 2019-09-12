Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGR. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 79,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 275,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter.

Get CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd alerts:

NYSE IGR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.