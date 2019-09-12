Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Brewing accounts for approximately 1.3% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,824,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,155,000 after purchasing an additional 193,283 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 337,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 23.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 99.3% in the second quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 7.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 359,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,806 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Brewing stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.50. 668,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,792. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $67.62.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TAP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

