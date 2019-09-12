Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 374,300 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,766,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 12.6% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,419,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 8.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 16,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.19.

MU stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,913,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,280,410. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.72. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $936,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,735 shares of company stock worth $2,736,994 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.