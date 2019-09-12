Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the July 31st total of 150,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-Con Energy Partners stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,874 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Mid-Con Energy Partners worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

MCEP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 24,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,438. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $20.93 million for the quarter.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

