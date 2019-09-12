Miles Capital Inc. Acquires 180 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Miles Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,545,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,902 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,727,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,087,000 after buying an additional 1,490,064 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,363,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,445,000 after buying an additional 242,621 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $395,015,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,909,000 after buying an additional 120,139 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,142.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Macquarie set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.10.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.18. 607,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,859. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.37 and a 12-month high of $228.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

