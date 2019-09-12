Miles Capital Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Miles Capital Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 206.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 0.9% of Miles Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,303. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $156.56 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $159.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.97.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.55.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

