Miles Capital Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Miles Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.6% of Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.08. 160,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,421. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.84. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Citigroup downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $837,139.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock worth $15,261,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

