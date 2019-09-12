Miles Capital Inc. Has $621,000 Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Miles Capital Inc. increased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura boosted their price objective on Equinix from $505.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Equinix from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.58.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $6.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $535.40. 166,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,825. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $335.29 and a 1-year high of $567.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $538.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.15.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $2.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total value of $1,528,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,943,019.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.11, for a total value of $267,952.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,468.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,033. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

