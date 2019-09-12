Miles Capital Inc. Purchases 349 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Miles Capital Inc. lifted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,966,000 after purchasing an additional 525,601 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 25.6% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 36.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.69. 1,348,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,028. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $140.40 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.91 and its 200 day moving average is $204.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.87.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $1,683,333.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,615.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $1,003,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,354 shares of company stock valued at $28,232,160. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

