Miles Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Miles Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 256.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,542,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,559,105,000 after buying an additional 122,127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,309,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,017,000 after buying an additional 88,835 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,033,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,497,000 after buying an additional 124,374 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,354,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,349,000 after buying an additional 251,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,426,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,672,000 after buying an additional 4,238,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.12.

C traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,784,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,890,020. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

