Miles Capital Inc. Sells 1,866 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Miles Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 87.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 39,264 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 689,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,927,000 after buying an additional 867,172 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 179,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $1,837,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,588,610.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $1,243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,312,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,331,245.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.94. 1,552,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805,237. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $192.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.59.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

